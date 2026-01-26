TURKPA Sec-Gen meets with President of International Parliamentarians’ Congress (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. On 26 January 2026, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ambassador Ramil Hasan, holds a series of bilateral meetings on the margins of the 16th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Trend reports via TURKPA.

Within this framework, the first meeting was held with AbdelRahim Almaaia, President of the International Parliamentarians’ Congress and former Vice-Speaker of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In the course of the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation and Mutual Understanding signed between TURKPA and the International Parliamentarians’ Congress in 2023. It was noted that the expansion of future cooperation opportunities could be further advanced through the active engagement of parliamentarians of TURKPA member states. In this regard, the other side expressed its interest in enhancing cooperation to a new level by encouraging the more active participation of members of parliament from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye within the framework of the International Parliamentarians’ Congress.

The parties held comprehensive discussions on the aforementioned issues and agreed that the International Parliamentarians’ Congress would, in due course, address an official letter to the TURKPA Secretariat outlining concrete mechanisms for the development of cooperation. In turn, the TURKPA Secretariat will approach the heads of parliaments of TURKPA member states with a view to reaching agreement on opportunities for cooperation across various fields.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Secretary General of TURKPA, Muhammet Alper Hayali, and Chief of Protocol, Yadigar Mammadov.