Israeli FM highlights religious tolerance and strong ties during visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. At the start of my visit to Azerbaijan, I met in Baku with the leaders of the Jewish community, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on his Instagram account, Trend reports.

Sa’ar noted that around 30,000 Jews currently live in Azerbaijan alongside the country’s Muslim population, emphasizing the atmosphere of mutual respect, religious tolerance, and freedom of worship.

“For generations, Azerbaijan has served as an example and a model of a Muslim-majority country that enables prosperity and safe lives for the Jewish community,” Sa’ar noted.

According to him, the Jewish community plays an important role in strengthening bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Israel. Sa’ar highlighted that both the large Jewish community that immigrated to Israel and those who remain in Azerbaijan form a strong human bridge between the two countries.

“I have faith in the connections that bind the two nations together. We will continue to strengthen them,” the Israeli foreign minister added.

Sa’ar also stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Israel continue to grow across multiple dimensions, supported by close people-to-people connections and shared values of tolerance and coexistence.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar embarked on a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, visiting the capitals Baku and Astana, with the objective of enhancing bilateral political and economic relations. The itinerary encompasses a range of formal engagements and discussions with governmental representatives and civil society stakeholders, featuring participants from local Jewish communities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel