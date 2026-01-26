Israel-Azerbaijan cooperation yields significant economic benefits - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel is delivering substantial economic benefits for both countries, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baku with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Sa’ar pointed to the growing ties between the two nations since the opening of Israel’s embassy in Azerbaijan.

The minister emphasized the significant growth in trade between Azerbaijan and Israel from 2024 to 2025, noting that bilateral trade reached $360 million last year.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commenced a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, visiting Baku with the aim of strengthening bilateral political and economic ties. The itinerary includes a series of formal engagements and discussions with government officials, civil society representatives, and participants from local Jewish communities.