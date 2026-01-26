AZCON Holding posts strong growth in passenger and freight transport in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ AZCON Holding has announced passenger and freight transport figures for the transport sector for 2025, Trend reports.

According to information, the daily average number of passengers on Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) reached 28,000, representing a 21% increase compared to the previous period. Daily passenger numbers on “BakuBus” routes rose by 39% to 557,000. Meanwhile, the daily average on the Baku Metro slightly decreased to 621,000, a 1% drop, due to major renovation and reconstruction work at the “Hazi Aslanov” station. Overall, combined daily ridership on BakuBus and the Metro reached 1,200,000, marking a 17% increase.

AZAL recorded a total of 4.2 million passengers, a 3% increase, while transit passenger transport rose to 487,000, a 30% jump. The number of Metro cars in operation increased by 9% to 381, and train intervals were reduced by 15 seconds to 1 minute and 45 seconds.

Freight Transport

In freight transport, ADY handled 3,700,000 tons of transit cargo via the East-West corridor, a 12% increase from the previous year. Container throughput at Baku Port grew by 40% to 107,000 TEU.

Through ASCO, dry cargo shipments via sea vessels reached 1,300,000 tons, up 45%, while tanker shipments totaled 4,300,000 tons, a 2% increase. Non-Caspian shipments surged 129% to 1,400,000 tons.

The results reflect the development of AZCON Holding’s transport infrastructure, providing more convenient and flexible services for passengers and strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a regional and international logistics hub.

