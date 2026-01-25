Memorandum of Understanding is signed between Azerbaijani Parliament and Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. A Memorandum of Understanding is signed between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports, citing the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The document has been signed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Ahmad bin Salman Al-Musallam.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasised the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding particularly. It was said that this document would make a tremendous contribution to elevating the inter parliamentary ties to a new tier, including to expanding the co operation in the formats of committees, friendship groups and parliamentary staffs as well as in international organisations.