Petrochemicals and light industry drive quotations value at Turkmen exchange

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

During the January 22 trading session at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), the total value of external quotations increased, driven by growth in the petrochemicals and light industry sectors, while agriculture showed a decline, Trend reports via SCRMET.

