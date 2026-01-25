Petrochemicals and light industry drive quotations value at Turkmen exchange
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
During the January 22 trading session at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), the total value of external quotations increased, driven by growth in the petrochemicals and light industry sectors, while agriculture showed a decline, Trend reports via SCRMET.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy