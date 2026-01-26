Uzbekistan, Germany map out future of trade and investment collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 26. Uzbekistan and Germany have discussed prospects for intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions took place during the 20th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Germany, held in Tashkent. The Uzbek side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Madrahimov, while the German delegation was led by Niklas Wagner, Commissioner of the German Foreign Ministry for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

During the consultations, the parties reviewed the progress of agreements made at the highest level, assessing the current status and prospects of their political and diplomatic cooperation. Special emphasis was placed on expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as deepening dialogue within international organizations.

The sides also exchanged views on key international and regional issues, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening Uzbek-German relations and ensuring the timely execution of all bilateral agreements.

In parallel, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Germany reached $1.2 billion from January through November 2025. This marked a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2024 ($1 billion) and a 24.7% rise compared to the same period in 2023 ($962.4 million), reflecting sustained growth in bilateral trade.