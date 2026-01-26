Kazakhstan, Germany discuss expansion of trade and economic cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, and the Ambassador of Germany, Monica Iversen, discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of implementing joint investment projects and boosting business dialogue between the two countries.

In turn, Iversen confirmed Berlin’s interest in further deepening cooperation with Astana, both bilaterally and within international organizations.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on current issues in the interregional and international agenda. The meeting also covered topics related to cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

According to Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.914 billion from January through November 2025. Exports from Kazakhstan reached $1.168 billion, while imports totaled $2.745 billion.

