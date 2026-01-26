Azerbaijan extradites international fugitives to Moldova and China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The internationally wanted persons - Firuz Rustamov, citizen of Uzbekistan, born in 1991, and Xu Pengcheng, citizen of China, born in 1974, were extradited from Azerbaijan to Moldova and China, the statement of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, Rustamov, wanted by the Moldovan competent authorities on charges of violating the rules of road traffic and operation of vehicles, and Pengcheng, wanted by the competent authorities of China on charges of engaging in illegal businesses, were identified in Azerbaijan during 2025, and a preventive measure of arrest was chosen for them.

The petitions of the competent authorities of those countries for the extradition of the mentioned persons were sent by the Prosecutor General's Office to the Baku Grave Crimes Court for consideration.

In accordance with the European Convention on Extradition dated December 13, 1957, and the Agreement on Extradition between Azerbaijan and China, decisions were made regarding the persons, and they were extradited to the competent authorities of Moldova and China, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.