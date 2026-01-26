Azerbaijan's Baku Shipyard advances construction of new tankers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26.​ Construction is underway on three new tankers at Baku Shipyard (BSY), part of an order placed by ASCO, a company within AZCON Holding, the firm said, Trend reports.

According to ASCO, one of the vessels is approximately 40% complete, while the other two stand at around 35% finished.

The tankers are designed to reach a maximum speed of 10 knots, with a deadweight of 7,740 tons. Each measures 141 meters long, 16.98 meters wide, and 6 meters tall, with a design that allows fully loaded docking even in shallow ports.

The tankers are being constructed according to an innovative design that meets modern international standards, including stringent safety and environmental requirements.

BSY has previously delivered four tankers under ASCO’s orders. Two vessels, "Lachin" and "Kalbajar," transport oil and petroleum products, while "Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh" and "Zangilan" carry both oil and chemical products. The three new tankers follow the same project design as the latter two ships.

Baku Shipyard, inaugurated in 2013, is a leading shipbuilding and repair facility located in Baku, Azerbaijan, covering 620,000 square meters. As a joint venture between SOCAR, Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC), and Keppel Offshore & Marine, BSY specializes in designing and constructing various vessels, including tankers and cargo ships. It boasts a production capacity of 25,000 tons of steel per year, capable of building 4 tankers and multiple other ships annually, alongside repairing 80-100 vessels.

The shipyard features advanced infrastructure, including a floating dock and modern workshops, and has completed notable projects like the Khankendi subsea construction vessel. It is certified by major classification societies such as ABS, DNV, and RMRS.

