Iran tallies financial toll of widespread internet blackouts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Internet outages in Iran are causing significant damage to the country’s macroeconomy, with daily losses estimated at 50 trillion rials (about $50 million), Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Seyed Sattar Hashemi said during a meeting on the impact of connectivity disruptions on the digital economy, Trend reports.

Hashemi noted that the outages have cost the digital economy 5 trillion rials (about $5 million) daily. He emphasized that the digital sector accounts for at least 5% of Iran’s overall economy, employing around 10 million people.

“The calculations show that companies and internet-based workplaces can withstand the situation for roughly 20 days, and the country is currently reaching that limit. It is crucial to take action now to mitigate the damage using existing resources. Support should start with small enterprises, although severe conditions are now affecting larger companies as well. It is hoped that normal communications will be restored soon,” Hashemi said.

The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

