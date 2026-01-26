President Ilham Aliyev signs amendments to several laws

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the laws on Social Insurance and Civil Service, Trend reports.

Under the new legislation, civil servants called up for mandatory military or alternative service who leave their posts will receive compensation equal to three times their average monthly state salary.

Civil servants who served in a government body prior to conscription, except in cases where the body was dissolved, can return to their previous or an equivalent position within 60 calendar days after completing military service.

Time spent in mandatory military service will count toward civil service tenure for employees who were reappointed immediately after their release.

In the event of a civil servant’s death, or if they are declared missing or deceased by a court, their heirs will receive four times the average monthly state salary as compensation.

Additionally, civil servants leaving service upon reaching retirement age or voluntarily will be entitled to a one-time payment equal to six times the average monthly salary for the last 24 months or any consecutive 60 months of their choosing. This payment will be exempt from taxes, mandatory social insurance contributions, and other compulsory deductions.