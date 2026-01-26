Azerbaijan approves regulations on digital public finance information system — decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree approving the “Digital Public Finance” Information System (hereinafter DPFIS), Trend reports.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing all issues arising from the implementation of the system. The Ministry of Finance is responsible for establishing, managing, organizing, and developing DPFIS.

In coordination with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the system will be hosted, operated, and enhanced on the “Government Cloud” (G-cloud) in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 718, dated June 3, 2019. DPFIS will also be integrated into the Unified Registry of State Information Resources, Systems, and Electronic Services and the State Register of Personal Data Information Systems.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, together with government bodies that serve as the primary sources of data, is required to ensure that the information outlined in the approved regulations is accessible through the Electronic Government Information System within three months and report on the progress to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.