Uzbekistan makes manufacturing and energy its investment priority for 2025
Uzbekistan prioritized investments in manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure in 2025, with capital inflows driving industrial growth, housing construction, and social development across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy