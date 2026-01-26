Azerbaijan, World Bank review joint projects and explore new opportunities

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The implementation status of joint projects was discussed during a meeting held with World Bank (WB) representatives at the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting was held between Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Regional Director of the WB for Infrastructure in Europe and Central Asia Charles Cormier, and Regional Director of the WB for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce.

The meeting emphasized the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WB, as well as highlighted the importance of the bank's support in various sectors of the country's economy.

The parties also reviewed initiatives in urban development, the regional prospects of the Middle Corridor, urban mobility, renewable energy, and potential avenues of support for projects advancing the green economy transition.