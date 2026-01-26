Israel sheds light on number of its tourists visiting Azerbaijan in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ About 60,000 tourists from Israel visited Azerbaijan in 2025, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Moshe Sa'ar said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, Trend reports.

He expressed confidence that this figure will continue to grow in 2026.

The Israeli minister also noted that Azerbaijan is home to a large Jewish community that feels comfortable and is an integral part of Azerbaijani society.

"Azerbaijan and Israel have been consistently developing cooperation for many years, primarily in the economic sphere, which contributes to the strengthening of bilateral ties and the growth of tourism," Sa'ar noted.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commenced a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, visiting Baku with the aim of strengthening bilateral political and economic ties. The itinerary includes a series of formal engagements and discussions with government officials, civil society representatives, and participants from local Jewish communities.

