TURKPA attends 16th Plenary Session of APA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. From 24 to 28 January 2026, a delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) led by Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ambassador Ramil Hasan, is participating in the 16th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliemantary Assembly (APA), held in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports via TURKPA.

Organized under the theme “The Role of Asian Parliaments in Strengthening Intercultural and Inter-civilizational Dialogue in Asia: Opportunities, Challenges, and Future Pathways”, the 16th APA Plenary Session aims to enhance inter-parliamentary dialogue and cooperation across the Asian region. The event brought together approximately 190 parliamentarians and representatives from other international organizations from 27 countries. The event is attended by Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the parliaments of APA member states, as well as heads of international organizations.

Within the framework of the visit, in addition to participating in the work of the Plenary Session, Ambassador Ramil Hasan is also scheduled to deliver an address at the session. Furthermore, a number of bilateral meetings are planned on the margins of the visit.

During the visit, the TURKPA Secretary General is accompanied by his Deputy Muhammet Alper Hayali, and the Head of the Protocol Service Yadigar Mammadov.