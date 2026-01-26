New groups of ex-IDPs head to Badara, Seyidbayli villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. New groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been sent to Badara and Seyidbayli villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district in accordance with the ongoing Great Return program to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The families being relocated were temporarily settled in various locations across the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

In this phase, 15 families comprising 66 people are being moved to Badara village, while 10 families totaling 34 people are relocating to Seyidbayli village.

Returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided. They also thanked the heroic Azerbaijani Army, officers, and soldiers who liberated the lands and paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives in this struggle.

