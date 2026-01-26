Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, Huawei keen to deepen cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. Huawei Technologies and Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Fund are interested in further expanding their partnership, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Huawei Technologies Liang Hua, held as part of Zhakupov’s working visit to China.

During the meeting, Zhakupov highlighted Huawei’s significant contribution to the development of the global innovation ecosystem.

The parties reviewed the progress of a joint project aimed at localizing the production of IT products in Kazakhstan. Currently, projects involving Huawei are being actively implemented across 12 portfolio companies and subsidiaries within the Samruk-Kazyna Group.

In September last year, within the framework of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council meeting, Samruk-Kazyna and Huawei signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, formally confirming their status as reliable partners.

Huawei is one of China’s leading suppliers of information and communications technology infrastructure and intelligent devices. The company operates in more than 170 countries and regions worldwide.

