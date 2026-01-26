Armenia hopes for Azerbaijani representation at COP17, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Armenia is ready to welcome the Azerbaijani delegation to the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), and an official invitation will be sent out soon, Armenian Minister of Environment, Hambardzum Matevosyan, said, Trend reports citing the Armenian media.

The minister noted that Armenia hopes that the Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, which is to be held in Yerevan from October 18 through 30, 2026:

"We are ready to welcome the Azerbaijani delegation. Notifications about the 17th Summit of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity have already been sent to all 196 member states of the organization, and official invitations will be sent out shortly. All member states have been informed of the dates of the event. I think a large number of high-ranking officials and ministers will participate. It is too early to say which countries will confirm their participation," he noted.