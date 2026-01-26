Azerbaijani FM holds one-on-one meeting with his Israeli counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26.​ A tête-à-tête meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar, has just started, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared the news in a post on its official X page.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar embarked on a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, visiting the capitals Baku and Astana, with the objective of enhancing bilateral political and economic relations. The itinerary encompasses a range of formal engagements and discussions with governmental representatives and civil society stakeholders, featuring participants from local Jewish communities.

Will be updated

