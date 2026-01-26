Azerbaijan and Israel expand trade and investment opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. During a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and at the Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum in Baku, discussions centered on the expansion of economic relations and the exploration of new partnership opportunities between the two nations, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

Additionally, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, during which the growing pace of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel was highlighted. Both sides acknowledged the significant potential for further strengthening bilateral collaboration across various sectors.

Discussions focused on enhancing the legal framework for economic cooperation, increasing trade turnover, and exploring opportunities in industries such as agriculture, energy, high technology, and more. The status of ongoing joint investment projects was also reviewed.

The Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum was subsequently held in Baku, attracting over 100 representatives from companies spanning a wide array of industries, including pharmaceuticals, construction, technology, water supply and sanitation, transport, cybersecurity, banking, tourism, and others.

During the forum, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that the partnership between the countries is grounded in mutual trust, with high-level exchanges playing a pivotal role in advancing bilateral relations. He also noted that the recent discussions between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel at the World Economic Forum in Davos further cemented the shared commitment to deepening their cooperation.

A mutually beneficial partnership has been formed with Israel in a wide range of areas. At the same time, there are broad opportunities for developing cooperation between our countries in energy, trade, investment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, transport, and other areas.

The Minister of Economy provided information about Azerbaijan's attractive investment climate and the opportunities created for investors, and expressed confidence that the discussions held at the forum will contribute to the implementation of new initiatives and the deepening of business ties.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar highly appreciated the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations and noted the importance of expanding direct contacts between business circles. The importance of regular dialogue and increasing the number of joint projects to further deepen economic ties was emphasized.

AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev noted the contribution of events and business ties to the development of economic cooperation with Israel and shared his thoughts on business partnerships.

At the event, representatives of the Alat Free Economic Zone, the Economic Zones Development Agency, and AZPROMO presented reports on Azerbaijan's role as a strategic business center in the Caspian region and our country's investment potential.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Israeli Manufacturers Association.