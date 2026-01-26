Afghanistan and Turkmenistan step up talks to fast-track TAPI gas project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 26. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discussed ways to accelerate the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports via the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

The issue was discussed during a meeting held on January 25 between Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Haji Mullah Hedayatullah Badri, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan, Hoja Ovezov.

Moreover, at the meeting, the sides expressed hope that construction up to Herat province will be completed by the end of the current year.

The parties also engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening their long-term bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, with a particular focus on the TAPI project.

The Turkmen ambassador provided an update on the progress of the project, outlining upcoming work plans. Badri welcomed the advancements made thus far and emphasized the significance of creating employment opportunities for Afghan citizens, as well as ensuring sustained and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has identified the successful construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a key priority for its oil and gas sector in 2026.