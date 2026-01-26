Azerbaijan steps up its electricity imports from Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan exported approximately 493.980 million kWh of electricity to Georgia in the period from January through November 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee indicates that the income from the export of this volume of electricity amounted to approximately $28.501 million.

Compared to the same period in 2024, Azerbaijan's electricity exports to Georgia decreased by 643.9 million kWh, or 2.3 times, and in value terms by $29.8 million, or 2 times.

At the same time, during the first 11 months of 2025, Georgia exported electricity to Azerbaijan worth $3.252 million and 50.034 million kWh.

This indicator is $442,000, or 15.7%, higher in value and 6.8 million kWh, or 15.7%, higher in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

Azerbaijan exported 1.221 billion kWh of electricity worth $69.7 million to four countries, Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Türkiye, in the period from January through November 2025.

Furthermore, over the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 167.5 million kWh of electricity from Russia, Georgia, and Iran, worth $7.2 million.