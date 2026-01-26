KazMunayGas, CITIC discuss Karachaganak gas plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas, and China’s CITIC Construction discussed the progress and further steps of the Karachaganak gas processing plant project, including preparations for the development of project documentation, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

The issue was discussed during a meeting in Astana between Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd., Yan Jianqiang.

The meeting also addressed the potential involvement of CITIC Construction in other gas projects in Kazakhstan. Khasenov highlighted the importance of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Chinese companies, noting that the CITIC Group is a long-standing strategic partner of KazMunayGas with extensive experience in implementing large-scale projects.

The Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant (KGP) project is a significant $3.2–$6 billion investment in West Kazakhstan, aimed at processing 4-4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from the Karachaganak field. Set for completion around 2029, the project focuses on maximizing gas monetization, enhancing domestic energy supply, and reducing reliance on Russian processing.

It is located near the existing Karachaganak Processing Complex and is operated by a consortium led by Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. Major contracts include engineering and construction by Hyundai Engineering Co. and Sicim, with the strategic goal of boosting value-added gas processing in Kazakhstan.

