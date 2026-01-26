Azerbaijan supports resolving situation in Middle East through negotiations - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Azerbaijan supports resolving the situation in the Middle East through negotiations, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Moshe Sa'ar, Trend reports.

"We discussed the situation in the Middle East. We wished for the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to be long-lasting.

"We stand for resolving these issues peacefully and through negotiations," the minister added.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commenced a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, visiting Baku with the aim of strengthening bilateral political and economic ties. The itinerary includes a series of formal engagements and discussions with government officials, civil society representatives, and participants from local Jewish communities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel