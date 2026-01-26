Green energy represents key area of Israel-Azerbaijan co-op - Yael Ravia-Zadok (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Green energy is a promising area of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Israeli companies, Yael Ravia-Zadok, the Deputy Director General and Head of the Economic Diplomacy Division (or Economic Affairs Division) at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Trend.

"As for green energy, there are more than 200 companies in Israel with advanced technologies in the field of renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy storage, and related areas. This could become a very promising area of cooperation between Israeli and Azerbaijani companies, as we are all looking for solutions that are not only related to oil. Thus, this area certainly has the potential to expand cooperation between Israeli technologies and Azerbaijani markets and investments," she said.

Yael Ravia-Zadok noted that Israel is very pleased with SOCAR's investment in the Tamar gas field, as well as the company's participation in the fourth licensing round, in which SOCAR is cooperating with bp.

“These investments are very welcome in Israel, and we look forward to seeing more and more investments from Azerbaijan in the Israeli ecosystem,” she said.