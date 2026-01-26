Kazakhstan to fully digitalize migration regulation system

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to ensure the full digitalization of the migration regulation system, calling it a priority task amid growing global migration flows, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Prosecutor General’s Office on January 26, Tokayev emphasized that despite long-standing discussions, progress in this area remains insufficient.

According to the president, the current global situation is marked by increasing migration flows, which makes Kazakhstan a convenient transit hub and an attractive destination for long-term stay by foreign migrants.

“In these conditions, the modernization of systems for temporary registration and monitoring the movement of foreign citizens becomes a priority to ensure effective migration control,” Tokayev said.

He instructed the government, jointly with the National Security Committee, to accelerate work on the digital transformation of migration regulation mechanisms.

Earlier, President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan intends to transition to full digitalization over the next few years to reduce excessive bureaucracy for citizens and entrepreneurs. The statement was made at the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum in Astana.

The president noted that the newly established Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will be the key player in driving digitalization and weaving AI into the fabric of everyday life. According to the president, digitalization and AI development will serve as strategic tools for modernizing the economy and society while reinforcing Kazakhstan’s position as a technological leader in Central Asia.

