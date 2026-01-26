President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on implementation of several laws

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the implementation of the law of Azerbaijan No. 338-VIIGD "On amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, the laws of Azerbaijan on tobacco and tobacco products, advertising and restriction of the use of tobacco products" dated December 30, 2025, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must prepare proposals on harmonizing the normative legal acts of Azerbaijan with the mentioned law of Azerbaijan No. 338-VIIGD within two months and submit them to the President of Azerbaijan.

It must resolve other issues arising from that law.