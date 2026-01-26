Azerbaijan expands Asian Parliamentary Assembly membership during chairmanship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ During Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), the country made active efforts to deepen cooperation and dialogue within the organization, Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 16th plenary session of the APA held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gafarova outlined the achievements recorded during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. She noted that at a time when the 20th anniversary of the APA’s establishment is being marked this year, the Assembly has evolved into an important multilateral platform for constructive dialogue and solidarity.

According to the Speaker, the APA’s membership expanded during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. She emphasized that particular attention was paid to institutional development, including the resumption of bureau meetings, which are now held within the framework of Standing Committee sessions.

The meeting noted that these changes have enabled more prompt consideration and discussion of issues on the Assembly’s agenda. In addition, significant focus was placed on establishing new mechanisms to strengthen the APA’s activities, including Azerbaijan’s initiative to create a Commission on Women.

Gafarova also highlighted that consensus was reached on a decision regarding the formation of the APA’s budget during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, a step described as crucial for expanding the Assembly’s capabilities and effectiveness.

