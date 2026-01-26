Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with King of Bahrain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, during her official visit to the country, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Gafarova conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the King of Bahrain during the meeting. In turn, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa requested that his regards be passed on to the president of Azerbaijan.

During their discussion, King Hamad highlighted Azerbaijan’s development and the importance of deepening bilateral relations. He also emphasized the positive role that parliaments play in strengthening cooperation between countries.

Gafarova noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain are built on friendship, mutual trust, and respect. She added that the strong political ties between the two nations create opportunities for collaboration in areas such as the economy, investment, and tourism. She also marked the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain this year, expressing satisfaction with the countries’ mutual support within international organizations.

Highlighting the significance of her visit, Gafarova said it marks the first official trip by an Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker to Bahrain. She noted that reciprocal visits and active engagement between parliamentary leaders and deputies contribute to deepening legislative cooperation.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other topics of mutual interest.

