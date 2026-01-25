Turkmen exchange quotations decline amid light industry slowdown

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

During the January 23 trading session at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), the total value of external quotations decreased, primarily due to a slowdown in the light industry sector, Trend reports via SCRMET.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register