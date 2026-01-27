Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Hospitality Connectivity Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Azerbaijan Hospitality Connectivity Summit is being held in cooperation with the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Ookla, Azerbaijan Hotel Association and Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Trend reports.

The summit will feature speeches of Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Florian Sengstschmid, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ookla Stephen Bye and a number of officials.

Will be updated