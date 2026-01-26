Israel keen to invest in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Israel is interested in investing in Azerbaijan and is also ready to share its knowledge and experience, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Moshe Sa'ar said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, Israel intends to take economic relations with Azerbaijan to a new level.

"That's why I arrived in Baku with a high-level delegation, including more than 40 representatives of Israeli economic organizations and companies operating in water, cybersecurity, healthcare, food, agriculture, and other sectors," Sa'ar pointed out.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commenced a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, visiting Baku with the aim of strengthening bilateral political and economic ties. The itinerary includes a series of formal engagements and discussions with government officials, civil society representatives, and participants from local Jewish communities.

