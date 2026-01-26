Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna, China Energy discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund and China Energy have explored opportunities for expanded cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The discussions involved Nurlan Zhakupov, head of the Samruk-Kazyna, Lin Xiao Dan, CEO of China Energy Overseas Investment, and Xin Zuni, Vice President of China Energy International Group.

The parties also reviewed the progress of current joint projects, including a 300 MW solar power plant in the Turkestan region and a 500 MW wind power project in the Karaganda region.

During COP 29 in November 2024 in Azerbaijan's Baku, Samruk-Energy and China Energy Overseas Investment signed a memorandum for the joint development of a renewable energy project with a combined capacity of 800 MW. This includes a 500 MW wind farm in Karaganda and a 300 MW solar plant in Turkestan. The agreement solidified the intentions of both sides to advance sustainable energy in Kazakhstan. The completion of these projects is planned for 2028.

In December 2025, China Energy initiated the construction of the 300 MW solar power plant in Turkestan, which will feature an integrated energy storage system.

