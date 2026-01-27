Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 27 January 2026 07:03 (UTC +04:00)
Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27.​ Azerbaijani families arriving in Zangilan district's Mammadbayli village today were handed the keys to their new homes, Trend's reports.

At this stage, 20 families, 103 people, have been resettled to the village of Mammadbayli in the Zangilan region.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

