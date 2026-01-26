PwC Azerbaijan and Baku Stock Exchange join forces to boost Azerbaijan’s capital markets

PwC Azerbaijan and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), underscoring their joint dedication to enhancing Azerbaijan’s capital markets and nurturing the growth of the nation’s financial landscape.

The MoU formalised by Mr. Ruslan Khalilova, CEO of the Baku Stock Exchange, and Mr. Shaukat Tapia, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, sets the stage for both parties to work hand in hand to empower market participants, improve issuer preparedness, and champion transparency and leading practices across the capital markets.

Reflecting on the agreement, Mr. Shaukat Tapia, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, remarked:

“Robust and efficient capital markets are vital for driving economic growth and drawing in long-term investments. Through our partnership with the Baku Stock Exchange, we’re eager to share our expertise and insights to bolster market confidence, support issuers, and advance the development of Azerbaijan’s capital markets.”

The MoU acts as a guiding framework, detailing the cooperative principles between PwC Azerbaijan and the Baku Stock Exchange. Specific projects and actions under the MoU will be pursued through separate agreements, as needed.

By cementing this partnership, PwC Azerbaijan and the Baku Stock Exchange reaffirm their shared values and enduring commitment to cultivating a resilient, transparent, and efficient capital market in Azerbaijan—one that fuels economic growth, attracts investment, and opens doors for businesses and investors alike.