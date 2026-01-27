Uzbekneftegaz, U.S. Global Infrastructure Partners sign information exchange deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 27. Uzbekneftegaz and U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) signed an agreement on information exchange and discussed potential investment opportunities in Uzbekistan’s oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz Chairman of the Management Board Abdugani Sanginov and Global Infrastructure Partners Managing Partner Eric Varvel, a subsidiary of BlackRock.

During the meeting, the sides explored prospects for strategic cooperation, including attracting investment into the country’s existing oil and gas infrastructure, while highlighting the need for a comprehensive assessment of potential proposals and their impact on Uzbekneftegaz’s financial and economic performance.

Global Infrastructure Partners was founded in 2006 in the United States. The company currently manages assets worth approximately $170 billion and operates offices in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, and other global financial centers. A renewable energy company under Global Infrastructure Partners’ control is among the leading firms in this sector in the United States.

