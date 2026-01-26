Azerbaijan highlights expansion of economic synergy with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Economic cooperation of Azerbaijan with Israel is expanding, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Moshe Sa'ar, Trend reports.

"We talked about the development of economic relations and numerous agreements. Traditionally, the energy sector is one of the main areas of cooperation," Bayramov explained.

He noted that currently 124 Israeli companies are operating in our country and implementing various projects.

"In 2025, SOCAR for the first time acquired a 10% stake in one of Israel's largest projects in the Mediterranean. We are now acting as an investor in a giant Israeli business project there," the minister stressed.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commenced a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, visiting Baku with the aim of strengthening bilateral political and economic ties. The itinerary includes a series of formal engagements and discussions with government officials, civil society representatives, and participants from local Jewish communities.