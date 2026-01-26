Azerbaijan’s insurance market shows strong growth - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan’s insurance sector continues to grow, with the total volume of insurance reaching around 1.5 billion manat ($88 million), said Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Trend reports.

Gasimli noted this during the presentation of the "InsurTech" teaching material, a project prepared jointly by CAERC, the State Academy of Public Administration under the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

