Azerbaijan tallies its fuel exports to Armenia in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan's fuel exports to Armenia reached a valuation of $788,800 in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that the development follows the removal of all transit restrictions to Armenia by Azerbaijan, which had been in place since the occupation, as highlighted by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The first transit shipment under this policy was Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

On December 18, 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia. Subsequently, on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of fuel, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel, was dispatched in 48 railcars.

On January 11, a train of 18 railcars carrying 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline was also sent to Armenia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel