President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Samantha Mostyn, Trend reports.

"Dear Madame Governor-General,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Australia in a spirit of friendship, in line with the interests of our peoples, and to further our mutually beneficial cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Australia," the letter reads.