Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova meets with Chairman of Consultative Council of Kingdom of Bahrain Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with Chairman of the Consultative Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh as part of her official visit to this country on 25 January, Trend reports, citing the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh welcomed the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan warmly and expressed his belief that this visit would contribute to a further deepening of the relations between our countries and parliaments. He said that his country is interested in expanding co operation with Azerbaijan and emphasised the importance of expanding the inter parliamentary ties further in this context.

Having witnessed her appreciation of the high-level hospitality, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova stressed that the first official visit of Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the Kingdom of Bahrain would allow for negotiations about deepening of our relations further.

As was remarked in the conversation, our peoples share common religious and cultural values that unite our friendly countries. Stressing the existence of a great potential for development of the bilateral relations in all areas, the parties voiced a confidence that political contacts and the exchange of reciprocal visits between the two states concerning various spheres will contribute to the development of the ties.

The positive co operation between our countries in the format of various international and regional organisations, such as the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Co operation and the Non Aligned Movement, was also brought u at the meeting, as was satisfaction was with the mutual support in these organisations.

The conversation addressed issues of the co operation between the legislative bodies. The effective co operative links established between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Bahrain were pointed up, The reciprocal visits of Speakers of Parliament of both countries had promoted the deepening of this relationship.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled fondly her previous encounters with the Chairman of the Consultative Council, including Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh’s participation in the conference of the Non Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in the city of Manama. It was emphasised that the Parliament of Bahrain is represented at all the conferences and parliamentary events of this important parliamentary platform, including in the governing bodies of the Organisation.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views regarding other matters of shared interest.