Money Transfers Abroad: More Countries, Better Terms!

Yelo Bank is expanding the reach of its money transfer services! Customers can now send funds to the USA, Canada, Turkey, Singapore, and Korea even more conveniently and affordably.



With this expanded coverage, you can make transfers for both personal and business purposes—including tuition fees, car purchases, and payments for various goods and services. Better yet, from January 26 to February 27, 2026, the minimum commission for each transfer is just 20 USD/EUR. No additional insurance or hidden fees required!



Transfers can be sent to both personal and corporate accounts. To complete a transaction, simply visit any Yelo Bank branch with your invoice.



To take advantage of this service, stop by your nearest Yelo Bank branch today. Find our branch addresses here: https://ylb.az/filiallar.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



