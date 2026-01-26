Azerbaijan, UAE focus on strengthening parliamentary ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Deputy Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, as part of her working visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, to discuss ways to further develop legislative ties, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The officials highlighted the successful growth of bilateral relations, which have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership under the leadership of both countries’ presidents. They also emphasized the role of parliamentary activity and contributions in strengthening these ties.

Gafarova underscored the importance of reciprocal official visits and the development of parliamentary relations in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two legislatures. The meeting also noted strong cooperation within international organizations, including the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

Gafarova expressed gratitude to the UAE parliamentary delegation for their support during Azerbaijan’s two-year chairmanship of the APA, stressing that the assembly provides an effective platform for expanding inter-parliamentary ties. She highlighted the Azerbaijani Parliament’s successful tenure as APA chair.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing inter-parliamentary collaboration based on mutual trust and partnership principles.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel