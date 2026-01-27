Ookla notes significant disparities in Wi-Fi performance among five-star hotels in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Five-star hotels in Baku have big differences in Wi-Fi performance, Tristan Muhader, Vice President of Ookla for the Middle East and Africa, said at a Hospitality Connectivity Summit in Baku today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that in the survey of Wi-Fi performance at luxury hotels throughout the Middle East, Ookla found that merely three out of 22 luxury hotels managed to hit download speeds exceeding 300 megabits per second.

"Only 41% reported median speeds between 50 and 100 Mbps. Nearly half reported speeds below 50 Mbps. This is even true in countries that rank among the world leaders in broadband connectivity in Ookla's global index. Surveys show that more than half of guests expect at least 50 Mbps in a hotel or venue for satisfactory Wi-Fi. Guests are also increasingly placing a premium on security. We've seen before that Wi-Fi is a key factor when choosing a hotel, with cybersecurity coming in a close second," the company official explained.

He pointed out that Ookla took a similar route by examining the Wi-Fi performance of five-star hotels in Baku.

"These results are based on Speedtest measurements taken by guests in hotel rooms, lobbies, and gyms. The results are consistent with the regional indicators we saw in the previous slide.

So far, we have seen two important realities. Connectivity is becoming a mission-critical pillar of the modern hospitality experience, while performance in real-world conditions still falls short of guest expectations," he pointed out.

Muhader added that reliable connectivity transforms hotel Wi-Fi into a valuable resource, enhancing guest satisfaction, boosting business results, and elevating the country's tourism edge.

The Azerbaijan Hospitality Connectivity Summit is being held in cooperation with the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Ookla, the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

