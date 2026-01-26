Azerbaijani firms set to tap into Israeli infrastructure projects - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26.​ Azerbaijani companies will be provided with information on potential infrastructure projects in Israel, said Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Agency for Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan–Israel business forum in Baku, Abdullayev noted that an agreement had been reached with Israeli counterparts regarding the dissemination of information provided by Israel’s Ministry of Finance on upcoming infrastructure projects in the country.

“Together with our colleagues from Israel, we agreed on the information to be shared by Israel’s Ministry of Finance regarding forthcoming infrastructure projects. We will distribute this information among Azerbaijani companies to raise awareness of potential partnerships,” Abdullayev said.

He added that AZPROMO also discussed practical steps with Israeli partners aimed at attracting Azerbaijani companies to industrial infrastructure projects in Israel.

“We agreed on aligning a development-oriented business agenda for Israel and identifying companies that may be interested in further deepening cooperation,” Abdullayev noted.