Azercell becomes the first company in Azerbaijan to receive ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certification

The company achieves international certification for Privacy Information Management Systems

Azercell has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 international certification for Privacy Information Management Systems, becoming the first company in Azerbaijan to successfully obtain this certification through an officially accredited body. This achievement highlights Azercell’s continued focus on data protection and privacy management in line with international standards.

The certification confirms that Azercell employs a systematic and internationally aligned approach to personal data privacy, ensuring transparent, reliable, and highly effective control mechanisms in the processing of customer information. The certification process was conducted based on an independent audit carried out by TÜV Austria.

In addition, Azercell has successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System certification for the next three-year period. This standard establishes structured comprehensive requirements and control mechanisms for protecting information assets within a robust information security management framework. Also, it provides organizations with a unified framework for the secure processing and protection of personal data, supports the protection of users’ data rights, reduces operational and security risks, and ensures compliance with international privacy requirements. Azercell has been certified in accordance with ISO/IEC 27001 standards since 2019, consistently applying internationally recognized best practices in information security.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is a global federation of national standards bodies that develops and publishes international standards assessing the quality, safety, and efficiency of services and processes across management, technology, and business sectors.