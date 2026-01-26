Azerbaijan approves "Regulation on Electronic Competition Information System" - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The "Regulation on the Electronic Competition Information System" has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President must take necessary measures to implement, organize, and develop the system, and, together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, must ensure the inclusion of the system in the "Unified Register of State Information Resources, Systems and Electronic Services" and the "State Register of Information Resources and Systems of Personal Data" and the implementation of state registration.

The Cabinet of Ministers must resolve the issues arising from the decree.