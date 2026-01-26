Turkmennebit announces tender for reconstruction of petroleum loading facilities
Turkmennebit State Concern has launched an international tender for engineering design and reconstruction of railway and truck loading facilities at its Turkmenbashi terminal.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy